Sheriff Executes Search Warrant for Black Box in Tiger Woods' Car After Crash

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will obtain data from the "black box" in Tiger Woods' single-car crash that sent the golfing legend to the hospital.

Brent Schrotenboer and Josh Peter of USA Today reported the news, noting the department executed the search warrant needed to access such data. The department will not seek a warrant to obtain Woods' blood to see if he was under the influence at the time.

While Schrotenboer and Peter explained law enforcement would need to establish there was probable cause that at least a misdemeanor was committed to access the black box data, Sheriff's Deputy John Schloegl suggested it was a routine procedure.

"We're trying to determine if a crime was committed," he said. "If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we've got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision."

Schloegl also said, "We can't just assume that somebody's history makes them guilty" in an apparent reference to a 2017 incident in which Woods was found asleep at the wheel with substances in his system.

The deputy pointed out first responders to the single-car crash did not observe evidence of impairment with the 15-time major champion, who was alert when they arrived at the scene.

Woods released a statement Friday explaining he was "recovering and in good spirits" after being moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

He underwent surgery for multiple fractures in his leg.

A number of golfers wore red and black in his honor during Sunday's final round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession. Woods was known for wearing red on Sundays, especially when he was in contention for a victory.