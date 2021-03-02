Gregg Popovich: Spurs Will Listen to NBA, Not Gov. Greg Abbott About Masks

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he's lifting the state's mask mandate, but the San Antonio Spurs are not planning to follow the updated guidance.

"As far as the players go, we listen to the NBA, not the governor," head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Tuesday.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also announced he would be ending his state's mask requirement.

