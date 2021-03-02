    Gregg Popovich: Spurs Will Listen to NBA, Not Gov. Greg Abbott About Masks

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 3, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Antonio, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he's lifting the state's mask mandate, but the San Antonio Spurs are not planning to follow the updated guidance.

    "As far as the players go, we listen to the NBA, not the governor," head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters Tuesday.

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also announced he would be ending his state's mask requirement.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

