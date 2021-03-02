Stephen Curry and All Contestants Revealed for 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A star-studded six-player field will take part in this year's NBA three-point contest, which will go down on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell will aim to win the 35th three-point contest in NBA All-Star Game history.

This year marks the first time the contest will take place on the same day as the All-Star Game. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all All-Star festivities will take place on Sunday.

Here's a look at all of the relevant information for this year's event as well as some quick three-point contest history and background.

When and Where

The three-point contest, which is sponsored by Mountain Dew, will take place prior to the All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, the home of the Hawks.

It will follow the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, which is set to occur at 6:30 p.m. ET. The All-Star Game itself is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.

TNT will broadcast all of the All-Star festivities.

Rules

This year's contest will follow the same format as last year's competition, which had a slightly different format than previous iterations with the addition of the "Mountain Dew balls."

Players had 70 seconds to shoot 27 three-point attempts over seven different locations around the arc.

Five racks of five basketballs apiece were evenly spaced out around the three-point line. Four of the racks contained four orange basketballs worth one point each and a moneyball worth two.

The fifth rack had five moneyballs, still worth two points apiece. This rack could be placed on either corner, the wings or at the top of the arc.

In addition, players could shoot special shots from the Mountain Dew Zone six feet beyond the three-point line between the wing and the top of the arc. These green balls, which were placed on either side of the top of the arc, were worth three points each.

For an idea of how the contest went down, here's a look at 2020 champion Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield's performance as well as the court map from last year.

The highest number of points a player could get in each round was 40: six per regular rack (24 total), 10 for the moneyball rack and three apiece for the Mountain Dew balls.

Eight players were in the 2020 contest field. They all took their turns in the first round, with Hield, Booker and Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans moving onto the finals by virtue of having the best scores.

Although the three-point contest field has been cut from eight to six, the three best performers in Round 1 will once again advance to the finals in 2021.

History

The three-point contest began in 1985, when Celtics great Larry Bird won the first of three straight competitions. Former NBA shooting guard Craig Hodges, who won a pair of NBA titles with the Bulls in 1991 and 1992, also won three.

Other notable winners over the years include Curry, Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, Warriors head coach (and ex-Bulls guard) Steve Kerr and Basketball Hall of Famer Ray Allen, among others.

Hield took home his first three-point title last year. He had 27 in his final round, beating Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker's 26. Hield had previously made the 2019 finals but lost to Nets guard/forward Joe Harris.

The competition featured five racks with four regular balls and one moneyball until 2014, when the all-moneyball rack was introduced. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jason Kapono owned the final record in the original era (30-point maximum) with 25 points during the 2008 contest, capping his second straight victory.

Booker has the all-time record with 28 points, which he achieved when he won the 2018 title.