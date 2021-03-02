Zion Williamson Recalls Viral Video of Facing Undersized Bryson Bishop in HS

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Arguably the best video of Zion Williamson's high school career had very little to do with his play on the floor. It was all about the man guarding him.

With Williamson's Spartanburg Day School facing one of their rivals, an extremely undersized opponent named Bryson Bishop checks in and prepares to guard the future No. 1 overall pick of the NBA Draft—who couldn't believe this was the player defending him.

Williamson revisited the viral moment with New Orleans Pelicans teammate JJ Redick for an upcoming episode of his podcast The Old Man & The Three and finally shared his side of the moment:

"I've got a lot of respect for him for doing that," Williamson said. "His teammates were so out of it that he was just trying to give them energy. And for him to be the one to come over there and do that, I've got nothing but respect for him for doing that. But yeah, when it was happening in the moment I was like, 'No way, don't disrespect me like that.'"

Bishop is now a senior point guard and captain at Spartanburg Christian Academy and has led his team to back-to-back state titles. Williamson will make his first NBA All-Star appearance this month. The mismatch between the two may exist, but their will to compete lives on. As does the video of a brief time the two crossed paths in high school.