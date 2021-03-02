Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Photos of Saquon Barkley Workout Amid Injury Recoveries

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley are putting in the work as they both recover from torn ACLs suffered during the 2020 season.

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns wideout posted images of the pair working out together:

Beckham tore his ACL in October after posting 23 receptions for 319 yards and three touchdowns in three games. Barkley tore his ACL just two games into the New York Giants' season after rushing 19 times for 34 yards.

For Beckham, his season-ending injury meant missing the Browns' first playoff appearance since 2002. Barkley, the centerpiece of New York's offense, missed out on a 6-10 campaign, the team's fourth straight losing season.

Both players are key offensive pieces and their teams will welcome their returns next season.