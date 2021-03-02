Knicks Trade Rumors: Some Execs Believe Star Player Will Demand Trade to NY

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have been linked to every major star for more than a decade with next to no history of success.

That could be changing.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective podcast that he expects a star to force his way to New York via trade within the next year.

"I'm not sure that every player wants to play for Thibs, but there are some who'd like them," Windhorst said (around the 20-minute mark). "I say within the next 12 months a star/superstar player demands a trade to New York. And I don't know who it's going to be. I have some guesses; I'm not going to say right here. I'll let you guys start thinking about that. Let's just put it this way: League executives certainly have some guesses.

"And I'd say by next year's trade deadline a player, a superstar, an All-Star player tries to force his way there. And they're going to be in position to do that type of trade, and maybe that's where Julius Randle comes in [as a trade piece]."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.