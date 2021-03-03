Browns' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Browns have the resources to pick up some key contributors in free agency.

The Browns were one of the big winners of free agency last season. Right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper were the headliners, and both went on to play key roles in an offense that experienced a revival.

The Browns aren't armed with quite as much cap space as last season. They are 12th in the league in space with a projected $25.7 million based on Spotrac's projections of a $185 million salary cap.

That's before the Browns have really done any contract restructuring, cuts or trades that may make even more cash available to them.

A few key free-agent signings could help the team build on a successful 2020 season. Spending their money on the wrong players could make sustaining the success they found under head coach Kevin Stefanski significantly more difficult, however.

Based on projected pay, production and age, the franchise should be looking to steer clear of these options.