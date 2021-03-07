Ranking MLB's 10 Best Center Fielders Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

0 of 12

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With Opening Day of the 2021 season now just weeks away, we're carrying on with our rankings of Major League Baseball's best players at every position.

Having already done the best left fielders, we're moving on to the game's top 10 center fielders.

While there are three players who absolutely had to be at the top of this particular list—you can guess who they are—the other seven slots could have been filled by twice that many candidates. Whether they're actual stars or they have star-caliber talent, there's simply a lot of good players in center field these days.

In actually narrowing down our list, we considered players' recent track records and their upside and downside for the coming campaign.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count 'em down.

See also: The top 10 first basemen, second basemen, third basemen and shortstops.