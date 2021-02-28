Ranking MLB's 10 Best Left Fielders Ahead of 2021 Spring Training

0 of 12

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

As the 2021 Major League Baseball season creeps ever closer, so do we to the end of our rankings of the top players at every position.

Now that we've covered all four infield spots (see here, here, here and here), we're headed to left field for the first stop on our tour around the outfield.

With Washington Nationals wunderkind Juan Soto now in right field, left field is missing one of its brightest stars from recent seasons. But not to worry. The position is still teeming with established names and young go-getters.

In ranking the best of the best, we did our usual thing in considering players' recent track records. But even more so than with any of the infield positions, it also behooved us to weigh their upside and downside for the looming campaign.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then dive right into the top 10.