Andy Hoffman Dies from Brain Cancer at Age 42; Father of Nebraska Fan Jack

Ann Heisenfelt/Associated Press

Andy Hoffman, who was the father of Nebraska superfan Jack, died Monday at the age of 42.

Elizabeth Merrill of ESPN reported the news, noting Hoffman was diagnosed with Glioblastoma multiforme—a rare brain cancer—in July 2020. Jack is also a brain cancer patient.

Hoffman raised more than $8 million for Team Jack to help fight pediatric brain cancer after Jack's diagnosis. He also survived two strokes and recovered after he contracted COVID-19. However, an MRI after he recovered from COVID-19 revealed the cancer had spread.

Ndamukong Suh, who won the Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American during his dominant career at Nebraska, said he was "heartbroken" by the news and highlighted Hoffman's work to help fight cancer:

As Merrill noted, Jack was diagnosed with a cancerous glioma at the age of five in 2011. It was Hoffman's research that helped the family find a doctor in Boston who extracted more than 90 percent of Jack's tumor.

Nebraska put Jack in for a play during its 2013 spring game, and he proceeded to run for a touchdown in front of a packed house. He went on to win an ESPY award and meet President Barack Obama.

Andy Hoffman is survived by Jack, his wife Bri and his daughters Ava and Reese.