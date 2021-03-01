WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the Road to WrestleMania, anything can happen. WWE knows that, and the company hopes everyone else does as well. For that reason, the March 1 edition of Monday Night Raw did not promise much going in.

After an exciting WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz walked out as WWE champion, shocking the world. However, it was time for him to pay the piper. He had enlisted Bobby Lashley's help at the event, and he was given just one week before he had to defend against The All Mighty.

Since losing to Drew McIntyre in controversial fashion, Lashley has looked unstoppable. He won the WWE United States Championship with ease and only lost it because Riddle pinned John Morrison, never defeating the actual champion.

The A-Lister may be a mastermind with many plans to keep his gold, but The All Mighty is a force beyond all planning. No one can beat Lashley on his best day, and this was his chance to finally win the WWE Championship.

Before he got that opportunity in the main event, McIntyre promised to return to WWE. Would he be able to focus on what was stolen from him, or would Sheamus make it clear that his former friend had another promise to keep first?

This edition of the red brand had every opportunity to blow the WWE Universe away. However, with little promised ahead of time, fans had to just hope WWE had a grander plan with just one month before WWE WrestleMania 37.