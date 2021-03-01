Blazers' Anfernee Simons Will 'Probably' Use Damian Lillard in NBA Dunk Contest

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Anfernee Simons may not be the only Portland Trail Blazers representative to get involved in the 2021 Slam Dunk Contest.

Simons told The Athletic's Jason Quick he's considering bringing Damian Lillard onto the court for one of his dunks.

"I will probably use Dame in one of my dunks, but I don't know what I'm going to do yet," the third-year guard said.

Beyond the fact he's a six-time All-Star and one of the NBA's biggest names, Lillard can provide some helpful insight after having competed in the dunk contest in 2014.

Blazers wing Derrick Jones Jr. is a two-time entrant, too, winning the competition last year. Simons told Quick he has reached out to Jones about ideas.

"We are going back and forth," he said. "If he sees something that is good, he will send it to me, and I will send something to him, saying we should think about this."

History isn't on Simons' side, though, considering no Trail Blazers player has been crowned a slam dunk champion.