YSU Staffer Tim Johnson Banned from Sideline After Contact with UNI Player

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

Youngstown State director of player personnel Tim Johnson will no longer be permitted to stand on the sidelines during the spring football season following an incident with a Northern Iowa player on Saturday.

The school and the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced the discipline on Monday.

"I apologize to UNI, Youngstown State, the Missouri Valley Football Conference and our community for what occurred on Saturday," Johnson said in a statement. "As a member of the YSU Football staff, my actions are held in high regard and that should have never occurred. Again, I deeply apologize to all who have been impacted by my actions."

As Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports noted, Northern Iowa's Quan Hampton caught a pass and headed toward the sidelines, where Johnson appeared to lean in with his shoulder and knock the pass-catcher to the ground.

Hampton remained in the game and helped lead his team to a 21-0 victory.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson was a linebacker at Youngstown State and played for the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens during his NFL career. He also played professionally in the Canadian Football League.

This is his first season as a member of Youngstown State's football staff.

The Penguins are 0-2 in the spring season and will face Southern Illinois this coming Saturday.