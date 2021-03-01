    Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Browns Not 'Putting Out Any Vibes' About Trading WR

    The Cleveland Browns played well enough last season to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 even after losing Odell Beckham Jr. to a torn ACL, but that reportedly doesn't mean they are going to trade the wide receiver this offseason.

    According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Cleveland is not "putting out any vibes about dealing" the wide receiver.

    Despite the team's success in 2020, Beckham's time in Cleveland has not exactly gone according to plan.

    The Browns were among the NFL's most disappointing teams in 2019 even though he caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. As the Browns struggled on their way to a 6-10 record, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Beckham was telling coaches and players on other teams that he wanted out of Cleveland.

    Beckham also didn't put up his typical numbers in seven games in 2020 even before the injury. He failed to surpass 81 receiving yards in any of them and posted fewer than 30 yards (twice) more times than he finished with more than 75 yards (once). 

    Three of his four total touchdowns came in one game against the Dallas Cowboys, too.

    Still, there is no doubting Beckham's talent as a three-time Pro Bowler. He has five seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards and three seasons of double-digit touchdowns on his resume. He is also hypothetically still in his prime at 28, even if he is coming off a major injury.

    It seems as if the Browns want to run things back and add a healthy Beckham to the lineup as they look to fight for the playoffs again in the AFC North.

