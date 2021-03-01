Vi Ripken, Mother of Cal Ripken Jr. and Orioles Matriarch, Dies at 82

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Vi Ripken, the mother of Baltimore Orioles legend and MLB Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., died Friday, according to ESPN. She was 82.

The Orioles released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Vi Ripken," the NFL's Baltimore Ravens said in a statement of their own. "The Ripkens are engrained in the fabric of the greater Baltimore community, and Vi played a significant role in helping establish their family's strong legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her children and grandchildren during this sorrowful time."

Ripken Jr. spent his entire 21-year career with the Orioles, setting an MLB record with 2,632 consecutive games played without missing a contest, topping Lou Gehrig's previous record (2,130 straight games). It was a record Vi Ripken was proud of, though one she downplayed a bit when asked.

"From day one, I've never understood all the hoopla," she said, per McKenna Oxenden of the Baltimore Sun. "I mean, isn't this what life is all about—you go out, do a job, come back tomorrow and do it again?"

Cal Ripken Sr. spent 36 years with the Orioles, serving as a player, manager, coach, scout and working in the organization's farm system. And their son Billy Ripken spent 12 years in Major League Baseball and seven seasons with the Orioles (1987-92, 1996).

That made Vi Ripken the de facto matriarch of the Orioles organization.

She was a regular fixture at Orioles and Aberdeen IronBirds minor league games, even after her husband and sons were no longer affiliated with the organization, per Oxenden.