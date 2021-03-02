Playing Trade or Keep with NBA's Trade Block Stars

0 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Should they stay, or should they go?

NBA teams with the most coveted players need to answer that question ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

With the play-in tournament offering more postseason hopes than ever before, the group of obvious sellers is as shallow as a kiddie pool. On the other hand, the list of potential buyers is as deep as an ocean, though it's tough to tell how many have enough assets to broker a blockbuster since many are facing tight restrictions in terms of trading draft picks.

On the other other hand, the 2021 free-agent market seems like it will be flush with cash and light on impact players. That means major purchases that might normally be made in the offseason could instead go down midseason—provided major players are made available.

There are a decent number of notable names bouncing around the trade market, which makes it a perfect time to fire up a round of "Trade Or Keep" with the best players involved in that chatter. For clarity, this is advice on how these players should be handled, not a prediction of whether they will be moved.