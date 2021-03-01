    Kings' Buddy Hield 'Been Having Mixed Emotions' About Joining 3-Point Contest

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2021

    Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) shoots in front of Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Buddy Hield was invited to take part in the Three-Point Contest during the NBA's All-Star Weekend but hasn't yet decided if he will defend his title.

    "I don't know yet, to be honest," Hield told reporters Sunday. "I've been having mixed emotions. You know, cover rules, and especially I don't have no time with my family. Just trying to see how the COVID rules and the boundaries are set up. No clear-cut yes yet. I'll just see in the next couple of days."

    There have been numerous changes to All-Star Weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including limited free time for players and a quick return to their teams after the activities. The Three-Point Contest and Dunk Contest will also be held Sunday alongside the All-Star Game itself instead of Saturday.

    Despite the restrictions, Hield could try to win his second straight title Sunday in Atlanta after out-dueling Devin Booker in the event last year.

    The 28-year-old is in the midst of the worst shooting season of his career (37.7 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three), but he still ranks third in the NBA with 128 made three-pointers. He also just became the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career three-pointers in his 350th career game, passing Stephen Curry for the record (369 games).

