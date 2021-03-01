Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK 'Want to Hold Down the Fort' Ahead of 2021 NBA Deadline

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 18-17 New York Knicks are suddenly contenders in the Eastern Conference, but they still might not be active in the trade market ahead of the March 25 deadline.

"They want to hold down the fort with what they have for now," Marc Berman of the New York Post reported.

Berman did note the Knicks are "analyzing" a potential trade for Andre Drummond, although there doesn't appear to be much urgency to swing a huge deal.

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team blockbuster and Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks from the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons are keeping Blake Griffin on the bench for the time being as they continue to explore trade opportunities for the six-time All-Star. The Cleveland Cavaliers are likewise holding Drummond out of games.



Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Victor Oladipo ahead of the March 25 deadline, while Lonzo Ball or veteran role players such as JJ Redick, George Hill and P.J. Tucker could all be on the move as well.

For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's list of blockbuster trades that would blow up the 2021 deadline.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.