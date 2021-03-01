Bears' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were a playoff team in 2020, albeit an underwhelming one. Their 8-8 record was good enough for a postseason berth and to justify the return of head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. However, Chicago must do better in 2021 for the current regime to survive.

Improving on its 8-8 record will likely require Chicago to have a successful offseason. The first order of business will be finding an answer at the quarterback position. Pending free agent Mitchell Trubisky has not proved himself to be a long-term answer, and the Bears should be eager to find an upgrade—though journeyman Nick Foles remains an option.

"He was a leader in the room as a starter or as a backup," Pace said of Foles, per Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The problem is that the Bears are projected to be over the salary cap. They'll need to clear cap room just to navigate the offseason, and spending on the wrong free agents could result in disaster. Here, we'll examine three players who Chicago shouldn't chase when free agency kicks off on March 17.