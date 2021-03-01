Patriots' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

There are a lot of questions the New England Patriots have to answer before the 2021 season arrives. Who is going to be their next quarterback? How can they get their defense back to an elite level? And can they quickly get back to the playoffs without completely going all-in on a rebuild?

Fortunately for the Pats, they have a lot of financial flexibility this offseason, so they should have an opportunity to better their roster via free agency (which begins March 17). They're projected by Over the Cap to have $62.2 million of available cap space (assuming a salary cap of about $180.5 million), which would be the third-most in the NFL.

But if New England doesn't spend its money wisely, then things may not immediately get better for it after going 7-9 last season and missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2008 season. So it'll be important for the Patriots to sign free agents who fill some of their biggest needs and will give them productive play worthy of how much they'll cost to bring in.

The Pats will also need to avoid free agents who may not do that. So here's a look at several players who New England shouldn't try to go after this offseason.