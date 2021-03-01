NBA All-Star Game 2021: Predicting LeBron vs. Durant Rosters, Players to Watch

2 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

When Zion Williamson, 2019's top pick, made his long-awaited debut last season, the bouncy big fella was never short on intrigue. His highlights were jaw-droppers, and his stat sheets sizzled.

Year 2 is much more of the same.

He's converting a ridiculous 61.5 percent of his field goals, which is basically the manifestation of giving a 6'7", 284-pounder a fresh package of moon boots. He is equal parts force and function, and there's just as much substance in his execution as there is style.

When he's motoring toward the basket, defenders are left risking it all to get in his way or grabbing a front seat for his next rim-rocking masterpiece. In a defense-optional setting like the All-Star Game, it's a safe (and smart) bet to assume everyone will opt for the latter.

He's forceful enough to bring down the basket inside Atlanta's State Farm Arena. If he wanted to, he could probably dunk his way to MVP honors.

But again, he's not just a throwdown artist. He has graceful footwork near the basket and a penchant for playmaking that the Pelicans are tapping into more and more.

Oh, one more thing—he'll be coming into this contest too hot to the touch. Over his last 10 outings, his contributions include 29.8 points (on 65.2 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.