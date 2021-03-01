Jets' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It has the potential to be a busy offseason for the New York Jets. Assuming the NFL's salary cap will be around $180.5 million in 2021, Over the Cap projects the Jets to have nearly $68 million in cap space, which would be the second-most in the league behind only the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 17, but the NFL's legal tampering period begins two days earlier. That's when the Jets can start considering how best to utilize their available cap space to assemble the best possible roster for the 2021 season.

New York went 2-14 last season, marking its fifth straight year with a losing record. What's more, the Jets haven't reached the playoffs since the 2010 campaign. And there are quite a few holes on their roster that they need to address to start to turn things around.

However, if New York wants to have success soon, it will likely need to make wise free-agent investments, which also means not giving contracts to players who may not live up to expectations.

Here are three players the Jets should avoid during this year's free-agency period.