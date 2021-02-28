    Saints Rumors: Insider Predicts Taysom Hill Starts as QB Ahead of Jameis Winston

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    The major question heading into the 2021 season for the New Orleans Saints is the future of the quarterback position, with Drew Brees expected to retire. 

    He hasn't announced that retirement though, so much remains up in the air, including whether the team will bring back Jameis Winston to fight for the starting spot with Taysom Hill. According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Hill remains the front-runner to win the gig:

    "Assuming [Brees] retires, the cap-strapped Saints may just sit tight with Hill and Winston, who is a free agent but should be fairly cheap. One source predicted the Saints will start the season with Hill, and if he doesn't work out, they can return him to the super utility role and go with Winston. If Winston has a higher market than expected, the Saints can perhaps turn to [Jacoby] Brissett, [Teddy] Bridgewater, or Ryan Fitzpatrick as the veteran backup."

                          

