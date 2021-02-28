    Orioles' Trey Mancini Singles in 1st At-Bat Since Cancer Recovery

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2021

    Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini moves to third base on a wild pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini had a malignant tumor removed from his colon last year and underwent treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer, costing him the entirety of the 2020 season.    

    On Sunday, he returned to the team's starting lineup and received a standing ovation during his first at-bat, which resulted in a single to center field:

    According to Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun, Mancini will play every other day during spring training, primarily as a first baseman though potentially as an outfielder or designated hitter as well.

    "I've talked to him every single day, see how he's feeling every day," manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. "We're just going to continue to communicate. I'll have him in there every other day for a while, whether it be at first base or DH, and we'll see how he feels. Crank up the playing time, if he feels well, the last couple weeks."

    Related

      Orioles' Trey Mancini met with standing ovation in first at-bat since cancer fight

      Orioles' Trey Mancini met with standing ovation in first at-bat since cancer fight
      Baltimore Orioles logo
      Baltimore Orioles

      Orioles' Trey Mancini met with standing ovation in first at-bat since cancer fight

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer
      Baltimore Orioles logo
      Baltimore Orioles

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer
      Baltimore Orioles logo
      Baltimore Orioles

      Orioles' Trey Mancini hits a single in first at-bat after battle with cancer

      RSN
      via RSN

      Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky to Even Be Able to Play' After Offseason Stabbing

      Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky to Even Be Able to Play' After Offseason Stabbing
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Padres' Tommy Pham 'Lucky to Even Be Able to Play' After Offseason Stabbing

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report