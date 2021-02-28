Orioles' Trey Mancini Singles in 1st At-Bat Since Cancer Recovery

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini had a malignant tumor removed from his colon last year and underwent treatment for Stage 3 colon cancer, costing him the entirety of the 2020 season.

On Sunday, he returned to the team's starting lineup and received a standing ovation during his first at-bat, which resulted in a single to center field:

According to Nathan Ruiz of the Baltimore Sun, Mancini will play every other day during spring training, primarily as a first baseman though potentially as an outfielder or designated hitter as well.

"I've talked to him every single day, see how he's feeling every day," manager Brandon Hyde told reporters. "We're just going to continue to communicate. I'll have him in there every other day for a while, whether it be at first base or DH, and we'll see how he feels. Crank up the playing time, if he feels well, the last couple weeks."