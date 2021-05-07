X

    Kevin Love Reportedly Out for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks with Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love (0) plays against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss at least one game because of a knee injury. 

    Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the 32-year-old has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks because of soreness in his knee. 

    This will mark the first game Love has sat out since returning to the lineup on April 1. He scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting in Wednesday's 141-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers

    A calf injury cost the five-time All-Star most of the first half of the season. He is averaging 12.8 points on 35.1 percent shooting from three-point range and 7.8 rebounds in 19 games since getting back in the lineup.

    The Cavs aren't heading to the playoffs and have gotten used to playing without Love, so his absence will mark a return to the status quo. They are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. 

    With Larry Nance Jr. still nursing a fractured thumb, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely turn to Dean Wade as his primary power forward. 

