Mike Trout's 1st Game-Worn Angels Jersey for Sale at Auction, Could Fetch $1M

Mike Trout's first game-worn jersey is on the auction block, and bidding could reach seven figures.

Lelands Auctions currently has the jersey up for sale through April 2, with a current auction price of $162,800 on 11 bids. The reserve for the item has not yet been met, so the seller expects the jersey to fetch far more than its current listing.

Bids started at $100,000 and quickly climbed up as eager bidders sought to get their hands on the once-in-a-lifetime jersey.

Trout memorabilia has been increasing in popularity as the Angels star cements his place among the game's all-time greats. A rookie card for the eight-time All-Star sold for $3.9 million last year, the all-time record for a sports card.

Trout already ranks 81st in career wins over replacement at age 29 and would have climbed even higher if the 2020 season was not shortened by COVID-19. At his current rate of performance, Trout will almost certainly wind up having one of the 10 highest WARs in baseball history and could top Babe Ruth's record of 182.5 if he plays into his 40s.