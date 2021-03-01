49ers' Top Players to Avoid in 2021 NFL Free Agency

1 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

With Jerick McKinnon, Tevin Coleman and Kyle Juszczyk scheduled to hit free agency this offseason, the 49ers could be in the running back market. Keeping a stocked backfield has been part of head coach Kyle Shanahan's game plan in San Francisco, and several quality running backs are likely to be available in free agency.

Among them is Todd Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro who is still just 26. On paper, Gurley might appear to be a prime free-agent target. When looking at his recent production, however, he seems like a player best avoided by the 49ers.

Gurley played the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry despite having players like Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley keeping defenders out of the box. He also added a career-low 164 receiving yards despite having a high-end quarterback in Matt Ryan under center.

He wasn't much better in 2019, either. In his final year with the Los Angeles Rams, Gurley averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, though he did manage to top 1,000 scrimmage yards for the season.

While Gurley remains a notable name in the NFL world, his best days appear to be far behind him. The 49ers would be better served by targeting a younger—and cheaper—runner in the draft than by chasing this former NFC West rival.