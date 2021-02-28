    Ryan Garcia Calls out Gervonta Davis for Potential Fight in 2021

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 28, 2021

    Ryan Garcia hits Romero Duno in a lightweight boxing bout Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Ryan Garcia can't bring himself to stop calling out Gervonta Davis.

    The rising lightweight star continued to taunt the champ on Saturday night, telling DAZN he's going to beat Davis the next time he steps in the ring. 

    "I love him," Garcia said. "But I'm going to beat Gervonta Davis and become fighter of the year."

    Garcia has been one of the hottest names in boxing since his knockout of Luke Campbell in January earned him the WBC interim lightweight title. That immediately kicked off speculation of a unification bout with Davis, who last defended his WBA lightweight title with a knockout over Leo Santa Cruz in October. 

    The two keep ratcheting up the trash talk leading to more speculation that an official contract could be on the way. 

    In an interview with Mike Tyson on his podcast Hot Boxin', Davis video chatted with Garcia and confirmed he wanted to make the bout happen. 

    "I'm going to fight him," Davis said. "I'll fight him next." 

    Until a date is set, Garcia will keep throwing jabs at Davis from afar. 

