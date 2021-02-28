The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 186

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 186 card, which emanated from the promotion’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, will be remembered as a bit of a disappointment.

Not only was the lineup absolutely hammered by last-minute fight cancelations, but the vast majority of the fights that survived ended up going the distance.

It was simply the kind of night that left fans feeling a bit cheated.

That being said, the card did feature some fun moments, and some impressive victories from a number of important fighters, such as unbeaten heavyweight Ciryl Gane, who defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the main event.

When all was said and done, who benefitted the most, and who took the toughest Ls? Keep scrolling for our take.