    Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach Reportedly Added to Jake Paul-Ben Askren Card

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021

    Regis Prograis celebrates his win over Juan Heraldez during the third round of their super lightweight boxing bout Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)
    Ronald Cortes/Associated Press

    A fight between Regis Prograis and Ivan Redkach has reportedly been added to the April 17 Triller boxing card headlined by YouTube star Jake Paul and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

    ESPN's Ben Baby reported the news Saturday.

    Prograis captured the WBA super lightweight title with a TKO of Kiryl Relikh in April 2019. He lost his first defense against Josh Taylor in October 2019, a bout that also served as the World Boxing Super Series super lightweight final.

    The 32-year-old New Orleans native bounced back with a TKO of Juan Heraldez in the third round of their October matchup.

    He previously told Alan Dawson of Insider he wanted to capture another title in the super lightweight division before moving up in weight class.

    "There's a lot of big money fights out there for me. Huge fights," Prograis said. "Whatever comes ... the best opportunity, that's the one I'll take. I want to become a champion again at 140 before I go up to 147."

    Redkach will end a nearly 15-month layoff when he steps in the ring against Prograis.

    The 34-year-old Ukrainian was on a roll with three straight wins, including a KO of Devon Alexander, before he ran into Danny Garcia, who won by unanimous decision last January.

    Prograis and Redkach are the latest addition to the Paul-Askren undercard. Retired boxer Antonio Tarver and former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir were added earlier in the week, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi and Ariel Helwani.

    It appears the card will contain a mix of pro fights and exhibitions.

