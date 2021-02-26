    Report: NBA G League Investigating Jeremy Lin Being Called 'Coronavirus' in Game

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 27, 2021
    Former Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin, currently a free agent, talks to young Taiwanese players during a basketball clinic in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Lin is in Taiwan to attend a charity event and basketball clinics for young athletes. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
    Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

    The NBA is opening an investigation after guard Jeremy Lin said that he was called "coronavirus" while playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    On Thursday, Lin discussed via a Facebook post the racism that he and other Asian Americans have experienced:

    Lin, who played in the NBA for nine seasons, is in his first year with Golden State's G League affiliate.

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr backed the investigation before his team's home game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

    "I echo his sentiments regarding racism against the Asian American community," Kerr added, per Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's just ridiculous."

    Lin has discussed his experiences with on-court racism in the past, telling ex-NBA teammate Randy Foye in 2017 on Outside Shot that fans and opposing players shouted racist remarks at him when he played for Harvard from 2006 to 2010.

    There has been a spike in racist acts against Asians and Asian Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with Viet Thanh Nguyen outlining just a few:

    CBS News reported that hate crimes against Asians increased by 867 percent from 2019 to 2020 in New York City.

