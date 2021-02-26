    Tiger Woods Undergoes Follow-Up Procedures on Injuries Suffered in Car Crash

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 27, 2021

    Tiger Woods takes a practice swing before hitting his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and undergone additional follow-up procedures after a single-car accident on Tuesday, the golfer announced. 

    Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash, though none were considered life-threatening. A timeline for his recovery remains unclear, but his tweet said his procedures were a success and the 45-year-old remains in "good spirits."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Live Leaderboard: WGC-Workday Championship

      Follow all the action live from The Concession in Florida 📲

      Live Leaderboard: WGC-Workday Championship
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Live Leaderboard: WGC-Workday Championship

      PGATour
      via PGATour

      Brooks Koepka Takes 1-Shot Lead

      Koepka is the sole leader after the second round of WGC-Workday Championship

      Brooks Koepka Takes 1-Shot Lead
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Brooks Koepka Takes 1-Shot Lead

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Tiger Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA

      Report: Tiger Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Report: Tiger Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      How Tiger Embraced His Second Act and Fell in Love with Golf Again

      How Tiger Embraced His Second Act and Fell in Love with Golf Again
      Golf logo
      Golf

      How Tiger Embraced His Second Act and Fell in Love with Golf Again

      Bob Harig
      via ESPN.com