Tiger Woods Undergoes Follow-Up Procedures on Injuries Suffered in Car Crash

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tiger Woods has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and undergone additional follow-up procedures after a single-car accident on Tuesday, the golfer announced.

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the crash, though none were considered life-threatening. A timeline for his recovery remains unclear, but his tweet said his procedures were a success and the 45-year-old remains in "good spirits."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

