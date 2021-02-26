Kemba Walker Drops 32 Points as Celtics Beats Pacers, Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics' three-game losing streak came to an end with a 118-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on Friday night.



After falling two games under .500 earlier this week, it was a much-needed win for the last-place team in the Atlantic Division. Boston (16-17) has, for the most part, played well at home this season, improving to 9-5. But that doesn't make Friday's outcome any less necessary for head coach Brad Stevens and Co.

With the Celtics' full roster available, Kemba Walker posted a season-high 32 points, taking over early on and lifting Boston to victory.

Fresh off being named Kevin Durant's replacement for the All-Star Game on Friday, Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis notched 24 points in the loss as Indiana (15-16) fell under .500 for the second time this season.

Notable Performers

Kemba Walker, PG, Boston Celtics: 32 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds

Jaylen Brown, SG, Boston Celtics: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists

Domantas Sabonis, PF, Indiana Pacers: 24 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds

Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks

What's Next

The Pacers' East Coast road trip continues Saturday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET before heading to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Boston has three more home games up next with the surging Washington Wizards coming to town Sunday with tipoff slated for 7 p.m.

