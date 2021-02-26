    Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor Trilogy: It'll Be a Completely Different Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 27, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2014, file photo, Conor McGregor, left, kicks Dustin Poirier during their mixed martial arts bout in Las Vegas. McGregor returns from a year-long layoff for a rematch against Poirier in the promotions's first pay-per-view of the year, at UFC 257 on Jan. 24 at Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    If a third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor happens, the Diamond isn't going to take much away from their previous two bouts. 

    Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Poirier said a rematch would "be a completely different fight" and both stars would have to make adjustments to win:

    While no deal has been finalized for a third fight, UFC President Dana White told reporters earlier this month that he's hoping to make it happen at some point this summer. 

    The first two meetings between Poirier and McGregor came almost seven years apart, with both fighters winning once. McGregor got the victory with a first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014.

    The Notorious One was in the midst of a 15-fight winning streak at that time, culminating with a victory over Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight title in December 2015. 

    Poirier got his revenge in the rematch at UFC 257 on Jan. 24 with a second-round TKO. He's won six of his last seven fights dating back to 2017. 

