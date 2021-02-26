Patriots Rumors: Julian Edelman Wants to Play Next Season After Injury Recovery

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman wants to get back on the field next season after suffering a knee injury in October that limited him to just six games in 2020, but whether or not that's possible remains to be seen.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Edelman is still trying to return to full strength and it's unclear if he'll be ready by Week 1 next season.

Edelman has been plagued by knee injuries in recent years, only to battle back with exceptional results.

After tearing his right ACL during the preseason in 2017, he returned the following season by winning Super Bowl 53 MVP as the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. After his left knee began bothering him in 2019, Edelman underwent surgery to remove a loose body in that knee as well as a shoulder surgery during the 2020 offseason, only to go back under the knife last October.

Now entering his age-35 season, the California native hopes to rejoin his teammates as New England attempts to reclaim the AFC East from the Buffalo Bills after the Patriots failed to win the division for the first time since 2009—Edelman's rookie season.

Having the slot receiver healthy would no doubt help the Patriots' chances despite the franchise's questions at quarterback.

With Cam Newton taking the majority of New England's snaps last year, the Pats finished with the third-worst passing offense in the league (180.6 yards per game). Edelman contributed just 315 receiving yards with no touchdowns before undergoing surgery.

New England also has N'Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers in its receiving corps. If Edelman can rejoin them, the Pats offense will receive a boost. Getting him healthy enough to retake the field remains the top concern.