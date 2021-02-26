    Domantas Sabonis Replaces Kevin Durant in All-Star Game; Jayson Tatum to Start

    Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) plays against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    With Kevin Durant still nursing a hamstring injury, Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis will take his place on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. 

    Per an official release from the NBA, Sabonis will be a reserve on the squad and that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take Durant's spot in the starting lineup. 

    The Nets announced on Friday that Durant, who hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13, will remain out through the All-Star break. 

    Durant received the most All-Star fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference and was going to be the team's captain against LeBron James and the Western Conference. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 29.0 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting this season. 

    This will mark Sabonis' second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game. Last year he scored two points in 19 minutes as a reserve for Team LeBron. 

    Sabonis is having a career year for the Pacers so far in 2020-21. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in 30 games. He's shooting 52.9 percent from the field overall, including 34.9 percent from three-point range. 

    The 2021 All-Star Game will be played on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. 

