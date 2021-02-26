Domantas Sabonis Replaces Kevin Durant in All-Star Game; Jayson Tatum to Start

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With Kevin Durant still nursing a hamstring injury, Indiana Pacers power forward Domantas Sabonis will take his place on the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Per an official release from the NBA, Sabonis will be a reserve on the squad and that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will take Durant's spot in the starting lineup.

The Nets announced on Friday that Durant, who hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 13, will remain out through the All-Star break.

Durant received the most All-Star fan votes of any player in the Eastern Conference and was going to be the team's captain against LeBron James and the Western Conference. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is averaging 29.0 points per game on 52.4 percent shooting this season.

This will mark Sabonis' second consecutive appearance in the All-Star Game. Last year he scored two points in 19 minutes as a reserve for Team LeBron.

Sabonis is having a career year for the Pacers so far in 2020-21. The 24-year-old is averaging 21.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in 30 games. He's shooting 52.9 percent from the field overall, including 34.9 percent from three-point range.

The 2021 All-Star Game will be played on March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.