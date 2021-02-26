Fire at Shaquille O'Neal's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

Ron Harris/Associated Press

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department announced Friday a $10,000 reward for information about a Feb. 10 fire at a local Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal after it was ruled an arson:

O'Neal bought the historic establishment, which opened in 1965 as one of the first stores of the now worldwide brand, in 2016.

"I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever," Shaq told WXIA's Francesca Amiker after the fire.

The store is an Atlanta landmark that gained notoriety in April 1968 when it donated 150 dozen donuts to churches looking to feed mourners who came to the city for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral, per Amiker.

O'Neal is also an investor in nine Papa John's pizza locations in the Atlanta area.

The 15-time NBA All-Star never played for the Hawks, but he did capture an Olympic gold medal in the city with the United States national team in the 1996 Summer Games during his storied basketball career.

He retired in 2011 and is now an analyst for TNT.