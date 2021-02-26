Fire at Shaquille O'Neal's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

Fire at Shaquille O'Neal's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an ArsonFebruary 26, 2021
The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department announced Friday a $10,000 reward for information about a Feb. 10 fire at a local Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store owned by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal after it was ruled an arson:
Atlanta Fire Rescue @ATLFireRescue
The fire that occurred at @krispykreme Doughnuts (295 Ponce de Leon) on February 10th, 2021 has been determined to be a result of ARSON. We are seeking the public’s help in identifying & locating the suspect in these pictures. Up to $10,000 reward. 1-800-282-5804 #AFRD https://t.co/HotJquoNC1
O'Neal bought the historic establishment, which opened in 1965 as one of the first stores of the now worldwide brand, in 2016.
"I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever," Shaq told WXIA's Francesca Amiker after the fire.
The store is an Atlanta landmark that gained notoriety in April 1968 when it donated 150 dozen donuts to churches looking to feed mourners who came to the city for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral, per Amiker.
O'Neal is also an investor in nine Papa John's pizza locations in the Atlanta area.
The 15-time NBA All-Star never played for the Hawks, but he did capture an Olympic gold medal in the city with the United States national team in the 1996 Summer Games during his storied basketball career.
He retired in 2011 and is now an analyst for TNT.
Jeremy Lin Speaks on Racism
NBA veteran posts powerful IG to address spike in hate crimes against the Asian community: 'IS ANYONE LISTENING??'