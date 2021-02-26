Lakers' LeBron James Congratulates Renee Montgomery on Buying Atlanta Dream

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James congratulated two-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery for being part of a group that purchased the Atlanta Dream on Friday:

The WNBA announced Monday it had approved the sale of the team to a group led by real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener which includes Montgomery and Suzanne Abair as minority partners. The sale comes after the league was pressured to force former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Mary Brock, who co-owned the Dream, to sell.

Montgomery and James previously crossed paths on social media in early January when the NBA legend floated the idea of trying to purchase the Dream:

The former Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx standout joined Atlanta in 2018 and played two seasons for the team before sitting out the 2020 campaign to focus on social justice work.

"I wanted people to know it's not that I don't like basketball [or] I don't enjoy basketball, it's just that I'm very passionate about this right now," Montgomery told Chris Bumbaca of USA Today in June. "I don't know exactly how to go about it, I just know I really want to do it."

She announced her on-court retirement in early February after 11 years in the WNBA.

Montgomery was among the Dream players who campaigned for Loeffler's opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, in his winning bid in Georgia's Senate election and run-off in January. They wore "Vote Warnock" shirts after Loeffler spoke out against the WNBA's decision to put a focus on racial equality.

"I just think that if someone is so opposed to the WNBA and what the WNBA is trying to stand for, and so opposed to Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream and so opposed to everything the Atlanta Dream stands for, I just don't understand why you would want to be a part of it anyways," Montgomery said.

Along with the Dream, she also purchased an ownership stake in the Beasts of the Fan Controlled Football league, which began play Feb. 13.