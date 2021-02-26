Lakers News: Damian Jones Agrees to 10-Day Contract After Release from Suns

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers have added help to their roster by signing Damian Jones.

The team announced on Friday it has signed Jones to a 10-day contract.

The Lakers have been struggling since Anthony Davis' last full game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 12. The star forward played 14 minutes two days later against the Denver Nuggets in a game that Los Angeles lost 122-105.

Head coach Frank Vogel announced last Friday that Davis will miss four weeks with a calf injury. The reigning NBA champions beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game without the eight-time All-Star, but the Lakers have lost their next four games by an average of 10.3 points.

Jones was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after he appeared in 14 games this season. The 6'11", 245-pound center gives the Lakers more size in the paint as they try to navigate their roster without Davis.

Prior to being waived by the Suns, the 2016 first-round pick of the Warriors was averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds off the bench. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 5.6 points in 16.1 minutes per game with the Atlanta Hawks last season.