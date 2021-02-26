    Lakers News: Damian Jones Agrees to 10-Day Contract After Release from Suns

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Atlanta Hawks center Damian Jones (30) dunks in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
    Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

    In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Los Angeles Lakers have added help to their roster by signing Damian Jones

    The team announced on Friday it has signed Jones to a 10-day contract. 

    The Lakers have been struggling since Anthony Davis' last full game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 12. The star forward played 14 minutes two days later against the Denver Nuggets in a game that Los Angeles lost 122-105. 

    Head coach Frank Vogel announced last Friday that Davis will miss four weeks with a calf injury. The reigning NBA champions beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game without the eight-time All-Star, but the Lakers have lost their next four games by an average of 10.3 points. 

    Jones was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday after he appeared in 14 games this season. The 6'11", 245-pound center gives the Lakers more size in the paint as they try to navigate their roster without Davis. 

    Prior to being waived by the Suns, the 2016 first-round pick of the Warriors was averaging 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds off the bench. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 5.6 points in 16.1 minutes per game with the Atlanta Hawks last season.

      

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Fire at Shaq's Krispy Kreme Store in Atlanta Ruled an Arson

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jeanie Buss Agrees That NBA Should Change Logo to Kobe

      Jeanie Buss Agrees That NBA Should Change Logo to Kobe
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Jeanie Buss Agrees That NBA Should Change Logo to Kobe

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Preview 🤑

      (DraftKings)

      Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Preview 🤑
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Preview 🤑

      Erik Buchinger
      via DraftKings Nation

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight

      Nick Nurse and five other Raptors coaches won't be on the bench vs. Rockets due to NBA health and safety protocols

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight
      NBA logo
      NBA

      6 Raptors Coaches Out Tonight

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report