Spurs' Dejounte Murray Fined $25K for Kicking Ball into Stands vs. Thunder

The NBA announced Friday that San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray was fined $25,000 for kicking the ball into the stands after Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's a look at the infraction, which came after OKC's Luguentz Dort hit a game-winning three at the buzzer:

Murray stepped up for the Spurs, who were playing their first game following a COVID-19 pause that began after a Feb. 14 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They took the floor against the Thunder without several rotation members, including DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White.

The 2016 first-round pick scored a team-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers in 32 minutes.

However, he didn't want to use the less-than-ideal circumstances as an excuse for the loss, which dropped San Antonio's record to 16-12.

"I don't make excuses. We fought hard. We lost the game by two points, three points at the buzzer, ain't no excuses," Murray told reporters. "Everybody gets paid to do a job, and that's to be a professional and be ready to go."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City (13-19) with a career-high 42 points in 38 minutes.

Murray and the Spurs return to action Saturday night when they host All-Star forward Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center.

It's the start of a four-game homestand for San Antonio to close out the first half of the regular season.