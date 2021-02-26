    Spurs' Dejounte Murray Fined $25K for Kicking Ball into Stands vs. Thunder

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2021
    San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. San Antonio won 122-110. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Friday that San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray was fined $25,000 for kicking the ball into the stands after Wednesday's 102-99 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Here's a look at the infraction, which came after OKC's Luguentz Dort hit a game-winning three at the buzzer:

    Murray stepped up for the Spurs, who were playing their first game following a COVID-19 pause that began after a Feb. 14 win over the Charlotte Hornets. They took the floor against the Thunder without several rotation members, including DeMar DeRozan and Derrick White.

    The 2016 first-round pick scored a team-high 27 points to go along with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers in 32 minutes.

    However, he didn't want to use the less-than-ideal circumstances as an excuse for the loss, which dropped San Antonio's record to 16-12.

    "I don't make excuses. We fought hard. We lost the game by two points, three points at the buzzer, ain't no excuses," Murray told reporters. "Everybody gets paid to do a job, and that's to be a professional and be ready to go."

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for Oklahoma City (13-19) with a career-high 42 points in 38 minutes.

    Murray and the Spurs return to action Saturday night when they host All-Star forward Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at the AT&T Center.

    It's the start of a four-game homestand for San Antonio to close out the first half of the regular season.

