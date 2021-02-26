Jamal Murray Laments Nuggets' Final Possession vs. Wizards in Twitter Photo

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets lost 112-110 to the Washington Wizards on Thursday after coming up empty on a three-on-one break in the final seconds of regulation:

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray led the break that finished with a contested and missed three-pointer from Facundo Campazzo, and after the game, he took the blame and provided a look at the sequence from another angle.

Murray spoke postgame about what he felt he should have done instead, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

"Jamal Murray put this game on him," Singer tweeted. "He said he should've shot it or given Facu a better pass. Also said he expected [forward Michael Porter Jr.] to cut to the basket. But he came back to the ball was in his hands, and he should've shot it."

Porter, who ran to the corner on the break, noted that he could have cut to the hoop.

"I looked at the play afterwards," Porter told reporters. "One of us could've easily cut. Honestly, I could've cut and got a dunk. But we were just thinking, one of us is going to get a three. If the shot goes in, no one's talking about it."

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone called the sequence a "wasted opportunity" and said the team needed a layup.

Denver fell to 17-15 with the loss.