Realistic Superstar NBA Trades You'd Never See Coming

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Michael Carter-Williams (after March 3)

Orlando Magic receive: Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Zach Collins, Derrick Jones Jr., Rodney Hood (after March 3) and 2023 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Damian Lillard is a magician. Except where other illusionists wow by making a person disappear, Portland's All-Star (and MVP candidate) is dazzling by making a Blazers team that's missing several disappeared persons seem whole.

Portland sits sixth in the Western Conference despite: not having Zach Collins (ankle) all season and losing both Jusuf Nurkic (broken wrist) and CJ McCollum (broken foot) in consecutive contests. That warrants a huge tip of the cap to Lillard—but he'd rather have healthy teammates than a hat tip.

"You always see moments where they can help the team and impact the game," Lillard said, per The Athletic's Jason Quick.

Waiting on McCollum makes sense. The scoring guard was playing the best basketball of his career before he went down in mid-January. But Nurkic is a different story. He wasn't exactly setting the world ablaze before his injury, and even at his best, he tops out as a slightly above-average center.

Imagine if the Blazers had an All-Star in Nurkic's spot. That's what they'd be getting in Nikola Vucevic, who earned the honor for the second time in three seasons. He's becoming mind-numbingly good on the offensive end. His 24.1 points and 2.5 threes per game and 40.0 three-point percentage are all easily career highs. His spacing and secondary playmaking would both perk up what's already the Association's seventh-best attack.

Portland could double-dip into the offensive end by also nabbing Evan Fournier, whose quick-strike scoring and complementary shot-creating would be perfect in a sixth-man role. Add Michael Carter-Williams for defense and a pinch of playmaking, and Portland could give Lillard the help he needs to enter the West's elite and perhaps capture that MVP honor.

As for Orlando, this would be an overdue shift toward the future. Collins is 23, Anfernee Simons is 21 and Derrick Jones Jr. is only 24. All three could be keepers. If the Magic rebound sooner than later—they could be interesting with healthy versions of Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac next season—the 26-year-old Nurkic could work his way into the core too.

Rodney Hood is primarily a money-matcher, but if he could ever regain his scoring touch, he'd give help where Orlando's 28th-ranked offense needs it. With Lillard and Vucevic on the wrong side of 30 and McCollum getting there in September, the Magic might have an interesting gamble with the incoming future first-round pick.