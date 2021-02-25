    Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Expected to Return from 4-Game Absence vs. Blazers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 26, 2021
    Alerted 26m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) takes a shot during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is expected to return on Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing four games because of the league's health and safety protocols. 

    The Lakers, who were winless without Schroder in the lineup in the most recent stretch, listed him as probable for the upcoming bout (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin). 

    Schroder also shared an Instagram story from assistant coach Phil Handy that said he was "coming soon": 

       

    Schroder has been a major in the Lakers' success this season since joining the group from Oklahoma City in a November trade. The 27-year-old is averaging 14.2 points on 44.1 percent shooting, with 4.3 assists through 29 games.

    His role became even more important when Anthony Davis was sidelined with a strained Achilles that is expected to keep him out until after the All-Star break. 

    But with their second- and third-best players sidelined, the Lakers could only do so much. The four-game stretch without Schroder saw the Lakers drop games against the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz. 

    "Dennis carries a big load for us," head coach Frank Vogel said, per Harrison Faigen of SBNation. "He's a big-minute guy that really moves the needle for us on the defensive end with his containment and pressure. That sets the tone for us." 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In Schroder's absence, Wesley Matthews and Markieff Morris were seeing increased time in the Lakers' backcourt. 

    Related

      Schroder Expected Back Friday

      Lakers guard is expected to return for tomorrow's game after missing the last four games to health and safety protocols

      Schroder Expected Back Friday
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Schroder Expected Back Friday

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Brad Stevens Sums Up C's Slump

      'I had a root canal and my identity stolen last week. ... Those were two of my better days in the last eight days'

      Brad Stevens Sums Up C's Slump
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Brad Stevens Sums Up C's Slump

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Investigating Jazz Exec

      Former Jazz player Elijah Millsap alleges Dennis Lindsey made bigoted comments during meeting in 2015 (Woj)

      NBA Investigating Jazz Exec
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Investigating Jazz Exec

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron Offers Strong Statement After Lakers Drop 4th Game in a Row

      LeBron Offers Strong Statement After Lakers Drop 4th Game in a Row
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Offers Strong Statement After Lakers Drop 4th Game in a Row

      Peter Dewey
      via Lakers Daily