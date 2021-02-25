Kyler Murray Donates 60,000 Meals to North Texas Food Banks After Winter Storms

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Kyler Murray saw firsthand how troubling the winter storms that disrupted so much of daily life were for Texas and is doing what he can to give back to his home state.

Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic reported the Arizona Cardinals quarterback provided 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank.

"It means the world being able to give back," Murray said. "It's really bigger than anything that I could do. Obviously, sports is my thing, football is my thing, but I think I have a bigger purpose."

The North Texas Food Bank works in 13 different counties in Texas to provide food for those in need.

The storms left millions of people without power and heat while many dealt with burst pipes and water disruptions.

Murray said he was in Texas while the disruptions were happening:

"My power was going on and off. Barely had water—or didn't have hot water, at least. But I know, not thinking about myself, there's way more people that didn't have food, don't have the money to go get groceries.

"They didn't have power, they didn't have water at all. So for me, it was being blessed and having the ability to give back—it was a no brainer for me. ... I was just trying to give back and make sure people were safe."

Murray isn't the only notable athlete who is assisting the state.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, who used to play for the Houston Rockets, also helped provide food and water. The Houston Texans donated $500,000 to relief efforts, and their three AFC South rivals teamed up to contribute $100,000.

A number of other teams and players, including the Dallas Mavericks, MLS' Houston Dynamo and NWSL's Houston Dash, as well as Rockets guard John Wall and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have also assisted in the state's recovery.