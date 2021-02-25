Report: Bronny James Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury for Torn Meniscus

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Bronny James' basketball season may be over.

According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Sierra Canyon sophomore underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee he suffered approximately three weeks ago. While he is expected to fully recover, the injury is likely season-ending unless California pushes competition back far enough because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

While Bronny was often the headline-maker given his family ties when Sierra Canyon played last season, he was more of a secondary contributor as a freshman.

The team also featured McDonald's All-Americans Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr., although James scored 15 points and the game-winning basket in a victory over his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

While prep basketball has not yet been cleared in California due to the pandemic, Sierra Canyon has played as a club team at times this season.

James is a 5-star prospect and the No. 25 player, No. 5 combo guard and No. 2 player in the state of California from the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.