Report: Bronny James Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury for Torn Meniscus

    Sierra Canyon's Bronny James #0 in action against Paul VI during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    Bronny James' basketball season may be over.

    According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Sierra Canyon sophomore underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee he suffered approximately three weeks ago. While he is expected to fully recover, the injury is likely season-ending unless California pushes competition back far enough because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

    While Bronny was often the headline-maker given his family ties when Sierra Canyon played last season, he was more of a secondary contributor as a freshman.

    The team also featured McDonald's All-Americans Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr., although James scored 15 points and the game-winning basket in a victory over his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary.

    While prep basketball has not yet been cleared in California due to the pandemic, Sierra Canyon has played as a club team at times this season. 

    James is a 5-star prospect and the No. 25 player, No. 5 combo guard and No. 2 player in the state of California from the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

