Report: Bronny James Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury for Torn Meniscus

Report: Bronny James Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury for Torn MeniscusFebruary 25, 2021
Bronny James' basketball season may be over.
According to Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News, the Sierra Canyon sophomore underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his knee he suffered approximately three weeks ago. While he is expected to fully recover, the injury is likely season-ending unless California pushes competition back far enough because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bronny is the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.
While Bronny was often the headline-maker given his family ties when Sierra Canyon played last season, he was more of a secondary contributor as a freshman.
The team also featured McDonald's All-Americans Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr., although James scored 15 points and the game-winning basket in a victory over his father’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary.
While prep basketball has not yet been cleared in California due to the pandemic, Sierra Canyon has played as a club team at times this season.
James is a 5-star prospect and the No. 25 player, No. 5 combo guard and No. 2 player in the state of California from the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
