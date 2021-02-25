    Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games After Offseason Arrest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021
    Alerted 21m ago in the B/R App

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) passes the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA after being sentenced earlier in February to 120 days in jail to be served following the 2020-21 season.

    Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence following a September arrest. 

    "I will take this time to reflect on my decisions," he said in a statement, per Charania. "I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

