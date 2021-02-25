Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Suspended 12 Games After Offseason Arrest

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been suspended 12 games by the NBA after being sentenced earlier in February to 120 days in jail to be served following the 2020-21 season.

Beasley pleaded guilty to a felony count of threats of violence following a September arrest.

"I will take this time to reflect on my decisions," he said in a statement, per Charania. "I apologize to all the great fans out there who have supported me during this difficult time and I promise I will come back very soon as a better person and player."

