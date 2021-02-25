    South Carolina Basketball Sanctioned After Lamont Evans Bribery Investigation

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Lamont Evans, an assistant basketball coach at Oklahoma State University, leaves the federal courthouse following a court appearance in Oklahoma City. Evans is scheduled to appear in a New York City courtroom on Thursday, Oct. 12, for his part in a case in which coaches and others are charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence the choices star athletes make about schools, sponsors, agents and financial advisers. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    South Carolina men's basketball will be placed on two years of probation after the NCAA concluded its investigation against former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

    The NCAA announced Thursday that Evans violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he took bribes in return for setting up meetings between agents and South Carolina student-athletes.

    Other penalties were self-imposed by the school, including a $5,000 fine and reduction of recruiting visits. Evans will have a 10-year show-cause order that could keep him from another job in college basketball.

    He was previously sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes.

    Evans was also at the center of the investigation that resulted in a postseason ban for Oklahoma State.

    He joined the Cowboys staff in 2016 after serving at South Carolina from 2012-16.

    In 2017, Evans was one of four assistant coaches who were arrested and later pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. He allegedly solicited bribes and gifts from a cooperating witness with the FBI along with agent Christian Dawkins.

    South Carolina is 5-12 in 2020-21 under head coach Frank Martin.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NCAA hands down punishment for South Carolina basketball

      NCAA hands down punishment for South Carolina basketball
      South Carolina Basketball logo
      South Carolina Basketball

      NCAA hands down punishment for South Carolina basketball

      247Sports
      via 247Sports

      Pitt Guard Toney to Transfer

      Pitt loses second starter in two days with announcement that Au'Diese Toney will enter transfer portal

      Pitt Guard Toney to Transfer
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Pitt Guard Toney to Transfer

      Pitt Panthers #H2P
      via Pitt Panthers #H2P

      NCAA releases rulings for South Carolina men's basketball

      NCAA releases rulings for South Carolina men's basketball
      South Carolina Basketball logo
      South Carolina Basketball

      NCAA releases rulings for South Carolina men's basketball

      Rivals
      via Rivals

      NCAA: Former South Carolina assistant ethical conduct rules

      NCAA: Former South Carolina assistant ethical conduct rules
      South Carolina Basketball logo
      South Carolina Basketball

      NCAA: Former South Carolina assistant ethical conduct rules

      TheBigSpur
      via TheBigSpur