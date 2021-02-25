South Carolina Basketball Sanctioned After Lamont Evans Bribery Investigation

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

South Carolina men's basketball will be placed on two years of probation after the NCAA concluded its investigation against former assistant coach Lamont Evans.

The NCAA announced Thursday that Evans violated NCAA ethical conduct rules when he took bribes in return for setting up meetings between agents and South Carolina student-athletes.

Other penalties were self-imposed by the school, including a $5,000 fine and reduction of recruiting visits. Evans will have a 10-year show-cause order that could keep him from another job in college basketball.

He was previously sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes.

Evans was also at the center of the investigation that resulted in a postseason ban for Oklahoma State.

He joined the Cowboys staff in 2016 after serving at South Carolina from 2012-16.

In 2017, Evans was one of four assistant coaches who were arrested and later pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy. He allegedly solicited bribes and gifts from a cooperating witness with the FBI along with agent Christian Dawkins.

South Carolina is 5-12 in 2020-21 under head coach Frank Martin.