Texans' Deshaun Watson Tweets 'Loyalty Is Everything' Amid Trade Rumors

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted another cryptic message on social media Thursday following his trade request last month.

Watson previously caused a stir in mid-January with a similarly vague Twitter post:

Although the three-time Pro Bowl selection has made his desire to find a new team known, the Texans don't appear in any hurry to seriously consider offers.

"And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player," general manager Nick Caserio told reporters in late January. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

Watson, who ranked second in the NFL in passer rating (112.4) during the 2020 season, is under contract with Houston through 2025 as part of his four-year, $156 million deal.

His only recourse to put additional pressure on the Texans' front office would be sitting out regular-season games next fall, and the NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported that's a distinct possibility:

For now, the staredown continues, and Watson's every move will be analyzed until a resolution is found.