    Texans' Deshaun Watson Tweets 'Loyalty Is Everything' Amid Trade Rumors

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson posted another cryptic message on social media Thursday following his trade request last month.

    Watson previously caused a stir in mid-January with a similarly vague Twitter post:

    Although the three-time Pro Bowl selection has made his desire to find a new team known, the Texans don't appear in any hurry to seriously consider offers.

    "And, you know, we have zero interest in trading the player," general manager Nick Caserio told reporters in late January. "We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for this team and his role on our team. We look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring."

    Watson, who ranked second in the NFL in passer rating (112.4) during the 2020 season, is under contract with Houston through 2025 as part of his four-year, $156 million deal.

    His only recourse to put additional pressure on the Texans' front office would be sitting out regular-season games next fall, and the NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported that's a distinct possibility:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    For now, the staredown continues, and Watson's every move will be analyzed until a resolution is found.  

    Related

      Houston Texans Football Is Under Attack By Demonic Entity

      Houston Texans Football Is Under Attack By Demonic Entity
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Houston Texans Football Is Under Attack By Demonic Entity

      Battle Red Blog
      via Battle Red Blog

      Watson and Wilson Face the Same Problems

      Watson and Wilson Face the Same Problems
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Watson and Wilson Face the Same Problems

      Mark Lane
      via Texans Wire

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Watson drops a reminder for Twitter as his trade saga drags on: ‘Don’t you EVER forget it’ 📸

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Deshaun: Loyalty Is Everything

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      What Should the Pats Do at QB?

      Why @GDavenport thinks NE should give Cam Newton another shot 📲

      What Should the Pats Do at QB?
      NFL logo
      NFL

      What Should the Pats Do at QB?

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report