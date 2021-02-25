Jazz's Dennis Lindsey Denies Making Racist Comment to Elijah Millsap

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Utah Jazz executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey denied making a racist comment in 2015 to former Jazz forward Elijah Millsap.

"I categorically deny making that statement," Lindsey told Sarah Todd of the Deseret News.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, Millsap alleged Lindsey said he would "cut [his] Black ass and send [him] back to Louisiana" in an exit interview that also included coach Quin Snyder. When asked about the allegations after Wednesday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Snyder said he did not remember the conversation.

"I can't fathom Dennis saying something like that," Snyder said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

