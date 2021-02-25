Walker Brown's Lawyer: Fight with OU's Spencer Jones Caught on Video 'Justified'

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Walker Brown's attorney said Thursday that his client's actions were "legally justified" when he fought University of Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones at a bar this month.

According to TMZ Sports, attorney Steve Stice said the following regarding the incident:

"There is more to the story than what is depicted in the video. What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend shortly before the captured footage.

"As can be seen, my client's nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video. Mr. Brown was legally justified in defending himself in this matter."

The fight, which occurred in the bathroom at Logie's on the Corner in Norman, Oklahoma, was captured on video (Warning: Some language NSFW):



In addition to Brown punching Jones multiple times in the face, friends of both parties can be seen fighting as well.

Stice also said Brown was injured in the fight caught on video and an alleged previous scrap with Jones, noting that Brown suffered a torn biceps that will require surgery.

Per TMZ, Jones underwent surgery to repair damage suffered to his eye as a result of the brawl.

Jones' attorney, Woody Glass, said Jones was not the aggressor in the fight and that it's "safe to say" a civil lawsuit is in the cards.

The Norman Police Department is currently investigating the fight on the heels of Jones reporting an assault to the authorities.

Jones is a Nashville, Tennessee, native who transferred to Oklahoma after beginning his college football career at Liberty.

Jones, who is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2021, did not make a catch last season but served as the Sooners' regular holder on place kicks.